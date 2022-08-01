So now we just solved three out of 83 out of eight of them were really easy. Now for the next ones, they're actually gonna be tougher. And we're gonna need to know a new rule because notice all these other ones have both positive and negative regions. So how do I know if it's a nuclear file or an electric file? And that actually is one of the biggest questions that I get when we're in the section. Johnny, how do I know that's a nuclear? How I know that's an electrified And it turns out that there's this rule that we can use to figure out if it's going to react more like a nuclear file or react more like a Electra file. Is that cool? So I'm gonna teach you that rule and what that rule is. This the side of the die poll that has the highest bonding preference can be used to predict the nuclear Felicity or electric Felicity. So what that means is that I agree with you. There are two charges on all of these molecules on the five molecules that are left. There's two charges. There's a positive, and there's a negative. Okay, let's look at a But what I'm gonna do is I'm going to say which of the sides is the one that can make the most bonds. So, for example, the positive charge is on a carbon. How maney bonds can carbon make four. Okay, the negative charge is on a chlorine. How maney bonds can chlorine make? One can't remember. According to bonding preferences. I told you, you're going to keep using bonding preferences all semester. So is this going to react more like a nuclear file or more like an electric file? And the way that I look is I just basically, look at the four. I look at the highest bonding preference and I look at that charge. That's the one that I pay attention to because that's the one that has the highest bonding preference. So the answer is that this is gonna be what this is actually gonna be a really good Electra file. Why? Because the Adam that has the highest bonding preference is the one that is positively charged is not cool. And that's what you're going to use for all of these. So what I want you guys to do is we already figured out B. What about C is C A good nuclear power Electrical. Actually forgot to say this earlier. I should have pointed this out is see a nuclear file or an electric file? This is actually one of the easy ones, too. I forgot. So there was actually four easy ones and four hard ones. CIA's easy. Okay, so I'm gonna highlight this one as well. The answer is that it is none of them. Okay? Because I just told you, it's not even reactive at all. So if it's not reactive, it all. How can it be Ah, Proton lover or an electron lover? It doesn't even it's a nothing lover. It just loves itself. It's a narcissist. Okay, so it's just gonna be inert. It's not going to react with anything. So I wouldn't consider an electrical or a nuclear file. All right, So what that means is that really this has become a lot easier for you guys. All you need to do is identify F g and H and tell me what you guys think in terms of. If they're gonna be Electra files or nuclear files, what do you guys think? So go ahead and positive video now and use that rule to determine these last three

