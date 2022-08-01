Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesReaction Mechanism

Nucleophile or Electrophile

Let's go ahead and start off with be It has a positive charge. A full positive. So do you think it will be electric file or nuclear file? Good job. I heard pretty much all of you guys say electrical, except that one annoying person that said nuclear file just to, like, piss everyone off. I'm kidding. So no. Yeah, it was an electrical codes. Positively charged. In fact, what you could have done was just looked at the fact that I haven't e positive and my carbon has a positive Perfect. Okay, so let's go to E is probably the next easiest one. So for E. I have a negative charge. What do you think? That's going to be awesome. Wow, you guys air like on fire right now? That's gonna be a nuclear file. Alright? Because that's a negative charge. And nuclear files tend to, like, always have some kind of negative charge and canned or some kind of negative region. All right, so then what about Dee? Why is d easy? It doesn't have any charges. So how would I know if it's a nuclear file or an electrical? And actually, the hint comes from what I said earlier about double bonds. I said that pie bonds are a good source of electrons. Okay, this is just a general rule that I always want you guys to know. Double bonds are really good source of electrons. So if it has a lot of electrons, what does that mean? Does that mean that it's gonna want more electrons or it's gonna want protons? It would want protons that would make it, Ah, good new nuclear file, because it's gonna want the nucleus or the proton. Okay, so basically, you see this This double bond, what you think about is that you could almost think that it has a negative charge, even though it doesn't. That's very wrong to draw. But I'm just having you imagine that those electrons are free Lone pairs, whatever that could attack. Something else does. That kind of makes sense. Just think, anytime you see a double bond, that is a good source of electrons, So this is gonna be a nuclear file. All right,
