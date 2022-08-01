Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesReaction Mechanism

Why we need to break bonds sometimes.

Now, what I want to talk about is what we just did was what I call Bond making. Okay, All of this was forms of bond making where I am. Basically, all these arrows indicate the sharing of two electrons. Right? And I said that after the reaction, you're going to replace that arrow with a Sigma bond. Okay, so that means that all of these arrows that I just drew are eventually going to become little sticks that I draw off of each of these atoms. So that's gonna be a stick. That's gonna be a stick. And that's going to be a stick. I hope that you understand that what I'm saying is that arrow is just a really long way of drawing a single bond that's gonna be formed. Okay, Now, what I want to talk about is bond breaking. Okay? So bond breaking is sometimes required okay? In mechanisms, but it's on Lee required when it's needed to preserve octet. It's so what that means is that just like resonant structures, remember that sometimes we would want to make a bond, but that bond would break the octet of a certain Adam. So then what would we do to fix that, we would also break upon. We would make a bond, and then we would break a bond in order to preserve the octet of that atom. So in the same way, we're gonna want to break bonds in order to preserve octet of atoms that are getting attacked, okay?
How to tell if a molecule will be reactive or not.
Reactivity of Molecules
Reactivity of Molecules
How to tell if charged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.
Nucleophile or Electrophile
How to tell if uncharged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.
Nucleophile or Electrophile
Learning the rules of electron movement
Drawing Electron Movement
Drawing Electron Movement
Drawing Electron Movement
Why we need to break bonds sometimes.
The two ways to break bonds.
Identifying Bond Breaking
Identifying Bond Breaking
Identifying Bond Breaking
