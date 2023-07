If you had the two enantiomers of carvone in unmarked bottles,

could you use just your nose and a polarimeter to determine a. whether it is the (+) or (−) enantiomer that smells like spearmint b. whether it is the (R) or (S) enantiomer that smells like spearmint? c. With the information given in the drawings of carvone above, what can you add to your answers to (a) and (b)?