10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
Problem 13c
(••) Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) 1. BH₃ 2. NaOH, H₂O₂. If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.' (a)
