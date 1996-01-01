10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
6:49 minutes
Problem 8g
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Unlike hydroboration–oxidation, the addition of H₂O catalyzed by H₃O⁺ is not stereospecific. Thinking carefully about the mechanism of the reaction, give two reasons why.
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
32
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General properties of acid-catalyzed hydration. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice