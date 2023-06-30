When (E)-3-methylhex-3-ene undergoes hydroboration–oxidation, two isomeric products are formed. Give their structures, and label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S). What is the relationship between these isomers? What is the relationship between the products formed from (Z)-3-methylhex-3-ene and those formed from (E)-3-methylhex-3-ene?
