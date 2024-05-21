An inexperienced graduate student treated dec-5-ene with borane in THF, placed the flask in a refrigerator, and left for a party. When he returned from the party, he discovered that the refrigerator was broken and that it had gotten quite warm inside. Although all the THF had evaporated from the flask, he treated the residue with basic hydrogen peroxide. To his surprise, he recovered a fair yield of decan-1-ol. Use a mechanism to show how this reaction might have occurred. (Hint: The addition of BH3 is reversible.)