10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
Problem 13b
(••) Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) 1. BH₃ 2. NaOH, H₂O₂ (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)₂ 2. NaBH₄ (iii) H₂SO₄ , H₂O (iv) 1. OsO₄ 2. NaHSO₃ (v) H₂O (vi) NaOH, H₂O . If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.' (d)
