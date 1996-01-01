10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
Problem 8k
Suggest an alkene to undergo hydroboration–oxidation (1. BH₃ 2. NaOH, H₂O₂) to give exclusively the alcohols shown. Pay close attention to the relative (but not absolute) stereochemical outcome. (d)
