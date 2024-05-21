10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
2:44 minutes
Problem 8-12
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In the hydroboration of 1-methylcyclopentene shown in (Solved PROBLEM 8-3) , the reagents are achiral, and the products are chiral. The product is a racemic mixture of trans-2-methylcyclopentanol, but only one enantiomer is shown. Show how the other enantiomer is formed.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice