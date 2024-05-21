10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
Problem 8-79a
The bulky borane 9-BBN was developed to enhance the selectivity of hydroboration. In this example, 9-BBN adds to the less hindered carbon with 99.3% regioselectivity, compared with only 57% for diborane.
<IMAGE>
a. Show the two organic products generated when the trialkylborane is oxidized with H2O2/NaOH.
