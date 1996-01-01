10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
Problem 9b
(••) At the beginning of Chapter 9, we stated that after finishing Chapters 8 and 9, we would have the ability to make a large variety of functional groups using related reactions. Show the reagent(s) necessary to convert 1-isobutylcyclohexene into the following molecules. (g)
