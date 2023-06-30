Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. (E)-3-methyloct-3-ene + ozone, then (CH3)2S
Problem-Solving Hint: Three reagents oxidize the pi bond of an alkene but leave the sigma bond intact: (a) cold, dilute KMnO4; (b) OsO4-H2O2; and (c) RCO3H epoxidation.
Two reagents break the double bond entirely, giving carbonyl groups: (a) warm, concentrated KMnO4 and (b) O3 followed by (CH3)2S.
