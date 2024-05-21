10. Addition Reactions
Ozonolysis
Problem 61
One of the constituents of turpentine is α-pinene, formula C10H6. The following scheme (called a “road map”) gives some reactions of α-pinene. Determine the structure of α-pinene and of the reaction products of A through E
<IMAGE>
