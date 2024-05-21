Ozonolysis can be applied selectively to different types of carbon–carbon double bonds. The compound shown below contains two vinyl ether double bonds, which are electron-rich because of the electron-donating alkoxy groups. Ozone reacts more quickly with electron-rich double bonds and more slowly with hindered double bonds. At −78 °C, this compound quickly adds two equivalents of ozone. Immediate reduction of the ozonide gives a good yield of a single product. Show the expected ozonolyis product, and label the functional groups produced, some of which are not typical from ozonolysis of simple alkenes.





<IMAGE>