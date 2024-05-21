Problem 8-54 describes a new method to perform ozonolysis reactions that used pyridine (py) to generate the final

aldehydes and ketones in a non-aqueous reaction medium. In a subsequent publication (J. Org. Chem., 2013, 78, 42),

Professor Dussault (U. of Nebraska at Lincoln) described a “tandem” process in which two reactions are performed

sequentially without having to isolate the intermediate aldehyde or ketone. Show the final product from each sequence.

(Hint: The isolated products were from the larger part of the structure. Ignore stereochemistry.)





(a) <IMAGE>

(b) <IMAGE>