In contact with a platinum catalyst, an unknown alkene reacts with three equivalents of hydrogen gas to give 1-isopropyl-4-methylcyclohexane. When the unknown alkene is ozonized and reduced, the products are the following:
.
Deduce the structure of the unknown alkene.
Verified Solution
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
57
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt