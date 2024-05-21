10. Addition Reactions
Ozonolysis
Problem 8-54b
Professor Patrick Dussault (University of Nebraska at Lincoln) has developed an alternative to the standard two-step ozonolysis procedure requiring reduction of the ozonide in a second step. He uses 2 to 3 equivalents of pyridine, a mildly basic organic solvent, in a one-step process (Organic Letters, 2012, 14, 2242). Show the products you expect from the following examples.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
