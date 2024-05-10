10. Addition Reactions
Ozonolysis
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
c. <IMAGE> + O3, then (CH3)2S
d.1-ethylcycloheptene + ozone, then (CH3)2S
Problem-Solving Hint: Three reagents oxidize the pi bond of an alkene but leave the sigma bond intact: (a) cold, dilute KMnO4; (b) OsO4-H2O2; and (c) RCO3H epoxidation.
Two reagents break the double bond entirely, giving carbonyl groups: (a) warm, concentrated KMnO4 and (b) O3 followed by (CH3)2S.
