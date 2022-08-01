The dehydrohalogenation mechanism.

Hey, guys. So now we're going to talk about a named reaction called D Hydrology Nation. I know the name sounds tricky, but actually it turns out that you already know all the parts of this mechanism already. So it's actually pretty easy. Let's go ahead and check it out. So as you can see, the name is pretty long. But all this really is is it's an e two mechanism because if you think about the name, it's saying De hydro, we're taking away one hydrogen and we're taking away one halogen. Well, that's exactly what happens with the typical e two mechanism. Remember that we always break those to signal bonds and make a pie bond at the end, and that's exactly what we're gonna do. So let's go ahead and check it out. So, basically, you would have a calculus. Hey, lied in this case, Do we prefer that if alcohol light to be like primary or tertiary, what do you think is better? Well, we just said this is an E two reaction, so that means that we're gonna prefer the mawr substituted alcohol. Hey, lied. That's gonna favor elimination more. Okay, so that means that Hopefully we have, like a secondary or tertiary alcohol. Hey, lied. And they're reacting in that with some kind of base. Now notice here. I'm just using the word base in general, remember, the type of base could lead to a different type of product. Okay, Because we had Zaitsev and we had Hoffman on the type of base that you use could prefer one product over another. But let's just go ahead and just draw the General E to elimination product right now, I would take my base. And where would those arrows go to? Do you remember? Remember that you'd always take off a beta hydrogen. This is actually called beta hydrogen elimination. So I take my minus grab a beta hydrogen. Now, notice that the geometry of that beta hydrogen is in a special position and it's in the antico plainer position. Remember that That's important, because if you were to make a Newman projection out of this guy, you would want to make sure that your group's heir facing opposite directions or in the anti position so that they can be in the most favorable orientation to eliminate. Okay, so I would take that. But remember that elimination always has three arrows. So take the electrons from here and make a double bond. And finally, I would kick out my ex and what I'm gonna get it. The end is just a new double bond where basically these two methyl groups here are now located here, and these two methyl groups here are now located there. Plus, I would get obviously my base with the new hydrogen on it, so that would be a conjugal acid. And I would also get the leaving group X minus. Okay, so that was really easy. But now you just I just understand that that's the name associated with this type of reaction. When everywhere, using a strong base to eliminate a alcohol. Hey, lied through an e two mechanism that's called D Hydrology Nation and have to think of all those things in terms of anti complainer. In terms of sites of Hoffman, All of that is fair game. Okay, so now I have a practice problem for you guys. I want you guys to take your time, try to draw the products based on exactly what re agents you see, and then I'll give you the answer. So anyway, go for it.

