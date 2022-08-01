Calculating EE, percent of each enantiomer, and sketching mixture

All right, so this is a pretty fun problem. First, I'm gonna take my equation that relates specific rotation and observed and solve for E. So what it says is that basically 25. Well, for my observed over 54 my my specific is gonna give you my an anti American excess. When you divide those together, what you're gonna wind up getting is equal to 0.5. Or if you convert that into a percentage, you would just multiplied by 100 that would give you 50%. Okay, so my an anti mark access is 50%. Is that cool? So far. So I'm gonna right here, 50. Okay. And that actually already makes sense to me because notice that I'm on Lee getting half of the rotation that I would expect. I would expect 50% not 50% 50 degree rotation, but getting 25. So that means that it must be half assed effective. So it means that Onley half of it is in excess. Is thean the entire in excess? Okay, now we just have to use that kind of weird equation to figure out what each percentage Indian team, er is. So the way we do this, it says that the percentage highest Indians humor is equal to 100 minus over to. And then all of this plus 50. Okay, when I do this math, what I'm gonna get is 50 divided by two, which is 25 plus 50 equals 75%. Okay, So what this is telling me is that I must have one of my an anti murders in 75%. Okay, then if I want to figure out what the other Nancy Moore is, I just used the equation. That 100 minus 75 is equal to 25. So that means that my other Indian team, er, is 25% cool. So now we have Our percentage is now the only thing we need to do is figure out which letter is which. Okay, The way we do this is by looking at the sign of the rotation. So notice that my specific rotation is Is it positive or is it negative? It's positive, and it's positive. For which letter s or r? Yes, OK, that's something to be very careful about. So I have a positive rotation for the s Indian summer when the S and Ann Summers and in excess then we're gonna have a positive Now, what is my observed? It's also positive. So what that means is that is my excess gonna be is my higher and Nancy more they are or the s. My hiring answer must be the s, because that's the one that would give it a positive rotation. So that means that my 75% must belong to my s in an steamer, and by 25% must belong to my or any consumer. Okay, If I then wanted toe backtrack and calculate to see if I did everything right, I could subtract 25 from 75 I would get back to the 50% that I have. So that's 50% of s, which is my an anti American access. Is that cool? Awesome. Guys, we're gonna do one more same exact concept, just different numbers. So go ahead and try to do it and try to get the right answer

