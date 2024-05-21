The following reaction takes place under second-order conditions (strong nucleophile), yet the structure of the product shows rearrangement.





Also, the rate of this reaction is several thousand times faster than the rate of substitution of ­hydroxide ion on 2-chlorobutane under similar conditions.





Propose a mechanism to explain the enhanced rate and ­rearrangement observed in this unusual reaction. (“Et” is the abbreviation for ethyl.)





<IMAGE> -OH—> <IMAGE> + Cl-