Nomenclature of Sigmatropic Shifts

All right. So there are numerous types of Sigma Tropic shifts out there. Some of them have common names like the cope shift, the cope rearrangement or the place and rearrangement. But we don't. The most important thing about naming Sigma Tropic Shift isn't memorizing specific names. It's how to identify the actual nomenclature of the reaction. So that's what I'm gonna teach you right now. Thankfully, there's a shared nomenclature amongst all Sigma Tropic shifts, and that's what we're gonna learn. Now I'm going to teach you how to apply this nomenclature to the example that we just saw above. So the Sigma Tropic Shift is always referred to as an ex comma y Sigma Tropic shift, where X and y are different numbers of Adam's. Okay, so what does this mean? Well, the first Sigma bond that's broken So remember that you are always breaking upon and you're making upon right. So the first one that's broken is going to be considered Adam one. So the the atom that is that bond is being broken on is going to receive the title of one Now, this is not This has nothing to do with AIPAC nomenclature. So this is not us trying to name the compound from scratch. This is us. Just trying to name the reaction that's happening, Adam. One would be where the position where a break has happened or the destruction of a bond has happened. So then what's the X y? That has to do with where the new signal bond is created. The position that the new Sigma Bond is created would be the X and the y. Okay, so basically, what you would do is you would say that you are taking the electrons from one Adam, and you're putting them in between these other two atoms. And those other two atoms are gonna be your X and y. Okay, so let's go ahead and look at an example up here where we have once again our Sigma Tropic shift. So which one is the bond that was being broken? What do you see? What's what's the bomb that was being broken? It was this one. So that means that both of these atoms get labeled as one. Okay, Because in this case, I broke in the middle of a chain. I broke a bond right in the middle of chain. So Both of those received the number one. Okay. Now, does that mean that my numbers are one comma one? No, because for the x and Y part, we have to look at where was a bond made? So where was a bond made? Well, let's see. A new bond appears to have made Thio have been made here. So we have to do is you have to count from both chains. What? Adam's What's the number of Adam that it would take to get to that position? So for the top one, it would be two and then three for the bottom. It would be two and then three. So the bottom the bond that was broken was one. And the new bond was created in between Adam three and Adam three. So what that means is that this is going to be a three comma, three sigma Tropic shift. Cool. Awesome. So now we just did one example. And now what we're gonna do is we're gonna do four more examples of common types of shifts, try to do it first, and then I'm gonna tell you the right answer

Hide transcripts