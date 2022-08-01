Ranking Shielded Protons

So first, I'm just gonna go over the rankings in order. And then I'll go over each individual chemical shift just to reinforce what we just learned. So our highest number are most d shielded is gonna be h five. Okay, because H five is on a double bond, so that has the highest range, as you can see above. Okay, so it's going to go from age five, then what's the one with the next highest number? Okay, that's actually going to be hte too, because H two is directly attached to a carbon that has flooring the most electro negative Adam on it. So that would be an example of Z C h. Okay, someone's going to come in next. So H five was double bond. H two is the CH. Okay, so then after that, what I'm going to get is h three, okay, Because H three is on a triple bond. And remember that triple bonds results a little bit lower than a flooring would result. Then we would get is a judge. Four, because if you notice h four is actually a Well, okay, so this would be an example of Z c. H. But It's a little OK, now I'm just gonna erase this and move it up a little bit. Z c h Now a lil is actually on the lower side of the C H. But it still counts. Okay, so that's alot. And then finally we would end up with H one at the bottom because it's nothing. All it is is just c h. It's just a al cane. Okay, so hopefully that makes sense so far. Now, let's go over the exact chemical shifts. Now something that I neglected to mention in the previous example when I showed you guys spectrum is that chemical shifts are actually denoted by a Greek symbol. And this Greek symbol is the lower case Delta. Okay, so lower case Delta is the same thing as saying parts per million. Okay, so I'm just gonna put all of the different parts per million here. Okay, What I would expect for H five is that it's somewhere between 4.5 and six will just give it a shift of five. Okay. What we would expect for H two is that it's on the top range of Z ch. Because there's a flooring president. So I'm going to say that one's four around four than for age three. Um, since it's on a triple bond, it's somewhere between 2.5 and three. We'll just give it a chemical shift of three. Make it easy. Okay, Now for H four, because it's a lil. This is gonna be around to remember I said that. Usually they're a little bit below two. So you know what? Even though I could make it easy, I could say to I'm just gonna be a little more accurate. I'll say that it's like 1.9, because usually it's right below two. Okay. And then finally, we have h one, which it's secondary. So it's actually probably not gonna be 1.0. It's probably gonna be a little bit more in the middle. Probably something a little more like 1.4. Okay, so I got a little bit tricky at the end. Sorry if I'm blocking that a little bit. I'm not trying to trying to trick you guys or anything. Just trying to show you guys kind of the way. This works the general trend. Um, and that a lot of times you are going to see a little fluctuations with these values. And the biggest point isn't to argue over 3.94 to memorize and understand kind of the general idea of what's going on. Okay, One more note about this, um, you know, these values that I taught you, it might be in your best interest toe. Learn these values because the sheet that you get on your exam in case your professors just giving you these shifts, right? There's some professors that really don't care for you to memorize. They just give them to you. You might not understand them the same way that you understand them here, the sheet that you get. Okay, so sometimes it's just better to learn it anyway. And then you can go into your exam more confident. Okay, so I'll leave that one up to you guys. But anyway, um, that being said, let's go ahead and move onto the next topic.

Hide transcripts