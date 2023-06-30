In most amines, the nitrogen atom is sp3 hybridized, with a pyramidal structure and bond angles close to 109°. In urea, both nitrogen atoms are found to be planar, with bond angles close to 120°. Explain this surprising finding. (Hint: Consider resonance forms and the overlap needed in them.) [
urea]
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
175
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Molecular Geometry Explained. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt