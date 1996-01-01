6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
5:28 minutes
Problem 4h
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
•CH3 + HCl —> CH4 + Cl• b. What is the activation energy for this reverse reaction? c. What is the heat of reaction (ΔH°) for this reverse reaction?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to calculate enthalpy using bond dissociation energies. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice