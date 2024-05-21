Tributyltin hydride (Bu3SnH) is used synthetically to reduce alkyl halides, replacing a halogen atom with hydrogen.





­Free-radical initiators promote this reaction, and free-radical inhibitors are known to slow or stop it.





Your job is to develop a mechanism, using the following reaction as the example.

<IMAGE> + BU3SnH trace Br2 hv —> <IMAGE> + Bu3SnBr





The following bond-dissociation enthalpies may be helpful:





<IMAGE> 413 kJ/mol

<IMAGE> 309 kJ/mol

Br—Br 190 kJ/mol

H—Br 366 kJ/mol

Bu3Sn—H 310 kJ/mol

Bu3Sn—Br 552 kJ/mol





b. Calculate values of

ΔH for your proposed steps to show that they are energetically feasible.





(Hint: A trace of Br2 and light suggests it’s there only as an initiator, to create Br⋅ radicals. Then decide which atom can be abstracted most favorably from the starting materials by the Br⋅radical. That should complete the initiation. Finally, decide what energetically favored propagation steps will accomplish the reaction.)