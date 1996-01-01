6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
Problem 4j
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies [TABLE 4-2], p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions. b. CH3CH2Cl + HI —> CH3CH2I + HCl
