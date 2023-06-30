Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl CompoundsReducing Agent
Problem 10i
Compounds containing deuterium (D = 2 H) are useful for kinetic studies and metabolic studies with new pharmaceuticals. One way to introduce deuterium is by using the reagent LiAlD4, equivalent in reactivity to LiAlH4. Show how to make these deuterium-labeled compounds, using LiAlD4 and D2O as your sources of deuterium, and any non-deuterated starting materials you wish. (a) CH3CHDOH

Reducing Agents
Johnny Betancourt
