+ HCl3 The following bond-dissociation energies maybe helpful: I3C—I 188 kJ/mol (45 kcal/mol) HO—I 234 kJ/mol (56 kcal/mol) I3C—H 418 kJ/mol (100 kcal/mol) HO—OH 213 kJ/mol (51 kcal/mol)

Verified Solution

12m Play a video: