6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
Problem 10
Teflon-coated frying pans routinely endure temperatures that would cause polyethylene or polypropylene to oxidize and decompose. Decomposition of polyethylene is initiated by free-radical abstraction of a hydrogen atom by O2.
Bond-dissociation energies of CH bonds are about 400 kJ/mol, and CF bonds are about 460 kJ/mol. The BDE of the HOO bond is about 192 kJ/mol, and the FOO bond is about 63 kJ/mol.
Show why Teflon [FIGURE 7-5] <IMAGE> is much more resistant to oxidation than polyethylene is.
Propylene (monomer) <IMAGE> polymerize—> polypropylene (polymer) <IMAGE>
Vinyl chloride <IMAGE> polymerize—> poly(vinyl chloride) PVC, “vinyl” <IMAGE>
tetrafluoroethylene <IMAGE>. Polymerize—> poly(tetrafluoroethylene) PTFE, Teflon <IMAGE>
