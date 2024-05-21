Teflon-coated frying pans routinely endure temperatures that would cause polyethylene or polypropylene to oxidize and decompose. Decomposition of polyethylene is initiated by ­free-radical abstraction of a hydrogen atom by O2.





Bond-dissociation energies of CH bonds are about 400 kJ/mol, and CF bonds are about 460 kJ/mol. The BDE of the HOO bond is about 192 kJ/mol, and the FOO bond is about 63 kJ/mol.





Show why Teflon [FIGURE 7-5] <IMAGE> is much more resistant to oxidation than polyethylene is.





Propylene (monomer) <IMAGE> polymerize—> polypropylene (polymer) <IMAGE>





Vinyl chloride <IMAGE> polymerize—> poly(vinyl chloride) PVC, “vinyl” <IMAGE>





tetrafluoroethylene <IMAGE>. Polymerize—> poly(tetrafluoroethylene) PTFE, Teflon <IMAGE>