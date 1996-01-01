6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
4:03 minutes
Problem 5b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
If the following reaction is favorable, what can we say about the sign of ∆H°? Explain your answer.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to calculate enthalpy using bond dissociation energies. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice