Using [TABLE 7-2]

as a guide, predict which member of each pair is more stable, as well as by about how many kJ/mol or kcal/mol. a. cis,cis-hexa-2,4-diene or trans,trans-hexa-2,4-diene b. 2-methylbut-1-ene or 3-methylbut-1-ene c. 2-methylbut-1-ene or 2-methylbut-2-ene d. cis-4-methylpent-2-ene or 2-methylpent-2-ene