6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
Problem 53
When ethene is treated in a calorimeter with H2 and a Pt catalyst, the heat of reaction is found to be -137 kJ/mol (-32.7 kcal/mol), and the reaction goes to completion.
When the reaction takes place at 1400°K, the equilibrium is found to be evenly balanced, with Keq=1.
Compute the value of ΔS for this reaction.
CH2=CH2 + H2 Pt catalyst⇌ CH3—CH3
ΔH= -137 kJ/mol (-32.7 kcal/mol)
