When ethene is treated in a calorimeter with H2 and a Pt catalyst, the heat of reaction is found to be -137 kJ/mol (-32.7 kcal/mol), and the reaction goes to completion.





When the reaction takes place at 1400°K, the equilibrium is found to be evenly balanced, with Keq=1.





Compute the value of ΔS for this reaction.





CH2=CH2 + H2 Pt catalyst⇌ CH3—CH3

ΔH= -137 kJ/mol (-32.7 kcal/mol)