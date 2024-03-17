Assessments 11.57–11.61 should be answered in order. Each question should be used to help you answer the next. At the end of these assessments, you should have learned a new skill.









(••) Tributyltin hydride (Bu₃SnH) is often used as a 'radical carrier' in radical reactions. Which bond would you expect to be weaker, Sn ― H or C― H? How might this relate to radical stability? Explain your answer.





<IMAGE>