11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
Problem 11.58
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Assessments 11.57–11.61 should be answered in order. Each question should be used to help you answer the next. At the end of these assessments, you should have learned a new skill.
(••) Tributyltin hydride (Bu₃SnH) is often used as a 'radical carrier' in radical reactions. Which bond would you expect to be weaker, Sn ― H or C― H? How might this relate to radical stability? Explain your answer.
<IMAGE>
