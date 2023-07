The pKa of ascorbic acid (vitamin C, page 55)

is 4.17, showing that it is slightly more acidic than acetic acid (CH3COOH, pKa 4.74). c. Compare the most stable conjugate base of ascorbic acid with the conjugate base of acetic acid, and suggest why these two compounds have similar acidities, even though ascorbic acid lacks the carboxylic acid (COOH) group.