Thioacetals and Raney Nickel Reduction

All right, guys, this is gonna be a quick video on Theo's towels and Raney Nickel reduction. So, guys, we're not going to spend a whole lot of time on this topic because it turns out that a thigh was a towel is really the same exact thing as an ass hotel. Except that instead of using an alcohol, you're using a file, right? So a Thile would just be a group. That r S H, which is really the same thing, is our Ohh. Remember, that s is right below Oh, on the periodic table. So it even reacts. Very, very similar Has those two lone pairs and everything. Okay, so in this case, you could see that I have my carbon eel on. I'm reacting it with what's actually called a die file here. Now, you don't always have to react with the dai file, but if you want to get a cyclic, If I was to tell, then you need to use a die file. If you want to get in a cyclic one, then you would use to equivalents of just a regular file. Okay, Now, the biggest difference being that between this direction that settles is that we do use a specific acid instead of how for a settles I told you is it doesn't really matter. It could be any proton donating acid for Theo's hotels. Typically, we use BF three, which, if you guys remember, is actually a strong Lewis acid. Okay, the biggest difference between this mechanism and the bronze said Lowry mechanism for, um as the towels is gonna be that in your first step instead of protein ating the, uh oh, the oh, actually just starts to donate its electrons to the empty orbital, which again makes a resident structure with a positive charge down here. Okay, So other than that, the mechanisms really pretty much identical. It's just that you're using a Lewis acid instead of a bronze, said Laurie Acid in this case. Okay, so now we get to the thigh hospital, which is this? And guys Theo, as the towels are also important protecting groups in organic chemistry. So you could use a that was a tell as a protecting group, and then that would be it. You just stop there and then you go back when you wanna. When you want to regenerate the carbon deal But there's a very important secondary reaction that Onley Theo hospitals can undergo that we wanna make sure that we learn here. That secondary reaction is when you combine a psych hospital with Raney Nickel Raney Nickel is a strong reducing agent. Okay, I'm gonna put here strong reducing agent troops reduce that works specifically with Theo's tells. And what it does is it replaces the entire, um, sulfur ring or the die thigh os tra ring with h is okay, So the Raney nickel catalyst is a great way to remove carbon meals altogether. So if your intention from the beginning was just let me get rid of that carbon eel and make it into an Al cane, then thigh was a towel with Raney. Nickel is the way to go. Okay, So, guys, we don't let you guys do this example here. Um, notice that there's multiple steps. First, I'm actually starting off within a settle. Then I'm reacting with dilute acid, so you can try to think what's going to go on there, so draw the structures for a be and see, and then we'll be done with this topic. So go ahead and do that, and then I'll do it for you.

