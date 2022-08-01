Raney Nickel Reduction

Alright. So product A is just gonna be the reversed reaction of my ass. It'll leading to the original carbon Neil, because dilute, pass it, as we know, is going to be able to carry out the reverse reaction. So how do we know what that carbon you will look like? Well, it's actually not that hard. What I would do is I would split this down the middle and I would say anything past the those were actually I'll put it on the O's. Anything past the O's must have come from the alcohol and anything on this side must have come from the carbon eel. Okay, So what that means is that my alcohol originally looked like this. As you can see, those to the two carbons that were in between the those are still there. And that must have reacted within our group that looked like this. The only part of missing is the carbon eel. The carbonell goes where the ass it'll now is. So it would be cyclo beauty known. Okay, now I'm going to react that molecule with a thigh. I want to tell reaction and guys, what we're working with now is the key tone because the alcohol I don't care about that can leave. What I care about is the actual carbon meal. So now the carbon deal is going to react with tooth aisles and some kind of acid Doesn't tell me which one, but I don't really need to know what catalytic. Anyway, what this is going to do is it's gonna give me structure B, which is gonna be an asset or a thigh OAS to tell what I could do to get the structure as I could just draw the general structure and plug in the art groups. That's what I always do. So I would do something like this. S r s r carbon carbon. Okay. And now I'm just gonna change, Swap out the ours for what? The r was in my file. So my file is gonna be, I guess of propane file three carbons. So I would do and 123 And now I've got my assets. My thigh laws to tell. Cool. So that structure beat. We have a we have be. Now, what's Raney nickel gonna do to this? Oops. Whoa, whoa. Just second. I made a mistake. and that's okay. We can make mistakes. Except forgot. One part. The general structure for the Iowa Satele is Are are at the bottom. I also to substitute what those ours are. So what are those ours in particular? Are those Are this in like a pirate? It's the whole cycle. Butin on. So just replaced thes ours at the bottom with the square. Okay, now, that's correct. Now, when I use Raney Nickel Raney nickel is a great way to remove carbon nails completely. So I'm just gonna end up with cycle butane. Okay. Plus, I'm going to get whatever reacted. The Raney nickel and the assets the files tells. But I don't care about that. At this point. I just care about the organic product, which is gonna be the cyclo butane. Okay, awesome guys. So just a nice little review of thought. It was a towels and Raney nickel. Let's move onto the next topic.

