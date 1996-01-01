12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
Problem 13.110
(••••) Another method for converting alcohols to chloroalkanes makes use of chlorotrimethylsilane (TMSCl) and DMSO. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction to form (a) a 1° chloroalkane and (b) a 3° chloroalkane. [The reaction begins by the reaction of DMSO and TMSCl and is analogous to the Swern oxidation.]
<IMAGE>
