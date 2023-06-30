3,4-Dimethylpent-1-ene has the formula CH2=CH—CH(CH3)—CH(CH3)2.
When pure (R)-3,4-dimethylpent-1-ene is treated with hydrogen over a platinum catalyst, the product is (S)-2,3-dimethylpentane.
c. The reactant is named (R), but the product is named (S).
Does this name change imply a change in the spatial arrangement of the groups around the chiral center?
So why does the name switch from (R) to (S)?
