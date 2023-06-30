Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityR and S Configuration
3:02 minutes
Problem 5i
Textbook Question

3,4-Dimethylpent-1-ene has the formula CH2=CH—CH(CH3)—CH(CH3)2. When pure (R)-3,4-dimethylpent-1-ene is treated with hydrogen over a platinum catalyst, the product is (S)-2,3-dimethylpentane. c. The reactant is named (R), but the product is named (S). Does this name change imply a change in the spatial arrangement of the groups around the chiral center? So why does the name switch from (R) to (S)?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
54
Was this helpful?
1:48m

Watch next

Master Why stereoisomers need their own naming system. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:48
Why stereoisomers need their own naming system.
Johnny Betancourt
745
5
3
03:42
R and S Naming- Step 1
Johnny Betancourt
637
2
4
05:26
R and S Naming- Step 2
Johnny Betancourt
555
1
16
03:05
R and S Naming- Step 3
Johnny Betancourt
495
2
9
01:19
Determining Priorities
Johnny Betancourt
402
1
5
02:15
Determining Priorities
Johnny Betancourt
431
2
7
03:07
R and S Naming- Step 4
Johnny Betancourt
422
2
4
03:33
R and S Naming- Step 5
Johnny Betancourt
433
2
11
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.