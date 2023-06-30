3,4-Dimethylpent-1-ene has the formula CH2=CH—CH(CH3)—CH(CH3)2.
When pure (R)-3,4-dimethylpent-1-ene is treated with hydrogen over a platinum catalyst, the product is (S)-2,3-dimethylpentane.
a. Draw the equation for this reaction. Show the stereochemistry of the reactant and the product.
b. Has the chiral center retained its configuration during this hydrogenation, or has it been inverted?
Verified Solution
11m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
123
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Why stereoisomers need their own naming system. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt