Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityR and S Configuration
11:17 minutes
Problem 5b
Textbook Question

3,4-Dimethylpent-1-ene has the formula CH2=CH—CH(CH3)—CH(CH3)2. When pure (R)-3,4-dimethylpent-1-ene is treated with hydrogen over a platinum catalyst, the product is (S)-2,3-dimethylpentane. a. Draw the equation for this reaction. Show the stereochemistry of the reactant and the product. b. Has the chiral center retained its configuration during this hydrogenation, or has it been inverted?

Verified Solution
clock
11m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
123
Was this helpful?
1:48m

Watch next

Master Why stereoisomers need their own naming system. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:48
Why stereoisomers need their own naming system.
Johnny Betancourt
745
5
3
03:42
R and S Naming- Step 1
Johnny Betancourt
637
2
4
05:26
R and S Naming- Step 2
Johnny Betancourt
555
1
16
03:05
R and S Naming- Step 3
Johnny Betancourt
495
2
9
01:19
Determining Priorities
Johnny Betancourt
402
1
5
02:15
Determining Priorities
Johnny Betancourt
431
2
7
03:07
R and S Naming- Step 4
Johnny Betancourt
422
2
4
03:33
R and S Naming- Step 5
Johnny Betancourt
433
2
11
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.