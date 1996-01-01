5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
3:39 minutes
Problem 10b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names. (a) (R)-4-isopropyl-6-methylhept-2-yne
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Why stereoisomers need their own naming system. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos