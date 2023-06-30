Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityR and S Configuration
Citrate synthase, one of the enzymes in the series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions known as the citric acid cycle, catalyzes the synthesis of citric acid from oxaloacetic acid and acetyl-CoA. If the synthesis is carried out with acetyl-CoA that contains radioactive carbon (14C) in the indicated position, the isomer shown here is obtained. a. Which stereoisomer of citric acid is synthesized: R or S?

