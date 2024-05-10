16. Conjugated Systems
Allylic Halogenation
Problem 15-38a
A student was studying terpene synthesis, and she wanted to make the compound shown here. First she converted 3-bromo-6-methylcyclohexene to alcohol A. She heated alcohol A with sulfuric acid and purified one of the components (compound B) from the resulting mixture. Compound B has the correct molecular formula for the desired product.
(a) Suggest how 3-bromo-6-methylcyclohexene might be converted to alcohol A.
<IMAGE>
