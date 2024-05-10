When Br2 is added to buta-1,3-diene at -15 °C, the product mixture contains 60% of product A and 40% of product B. When the same reaction takes place at 60 °C, the product ratio is 10% A and 90% B.





(a) Propose structures for products A and B. (Hint: In many cases, an allylic carbocation is more stable than a bromonium ion.)

(b) Propose a mechanism to account for formation of both A and B.

(c) Show why A predominates at -15 °C and B predominates at 60 °C.