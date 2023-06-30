Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry14. Synthetic TechniquesAlkane Halogenation
4:17 minutes
Problem 7b
Textbook Question

Using cyclohexane as your starting material, show how you would synthesize each of the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.) a. bromocyclohexane b. cyclohexene c. ethoxycyclohexane

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
15
Was this helpful?
2:47m

Watch next

Master Functionalizing Alkanes with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:47
Functionalizing Alkanes
Johnny Betancourt
46
1
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.