Using cyclohexane as your starting material, show how you would synthesize each of the following compounds.
(Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
a. bromocyclohexane
b. cyclohexene
c. ethoxycyclohexane
Verified Solution
