Problem 7-58b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane <IMAGE> to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
(b) 1-ethoxy-1-phenylpropane
