Using cyclohexane as your starting material, show how you would synthesize each of the following compounds.
(Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
d. 3-bromocyclohex-1-ene
e. cyclohexa-1,3-diene
f. cyclohexanol
