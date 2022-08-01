Zaitsev product

Now I've given you an example here of basically an alcohol. Hey, Light with a nuclear file. Let's use the big Daddy flow chart to figure out if this what mechanism this would be. So let's go ahead and ask our first question notice that my nuclear follows N a O E t. Is that negatively charged? Is that neutral? For those of you that said neutral, you're forgetting that sodium can associate. So what's actually gonna look like is like O E T negative. So it's gonna be a negatively charged nuclear file that's going to go down the left hand side of the flow chart. Okay, so let's go toe. Step two. Step two is now 81 of my bulky bases. No. Okay, we have a list of bulky bases. N a O A. T is not one of them, so I'm just gonna say no. Let's go to my third question. What type of alcohol? Hey, light, do we have or what type of leaving group? Well, this carbon right there is attached to two other carbons. One too. So this would be a secondary. Al Kyohei lied. So do we know the mechanism now? No, we have to ask one more question. The last question is I'm just gonna put it down. Here is my base a better nuclear file or better base? So for this yet to remember, what were the strong bases is N a o a t one of those strong bases. Yes, it is. Remember that one of the strong basis was oxides. Oxides have the general formula of O r. Negative. And that's exactly what we have. We have O E t, which is an ethyl group. Negative. So this is an oxides. This is gonna favor e to Alright, Cool. So now we've got e to Now we have to figure out OK, how do we actually draw the mechanism for this? And how do you predict the products? Just remember what the first step of E two is. Figure out how many different beta protons I have. Okay, So what do we got? We've got two different beta carbons. Let's say this is beta one, and let's say this is Beta two. Okay, those are my two different options. Do both of them have hydrogen on them? Yes, they both do. On the green one. I've got ah, hydrogen towards the front and a hydrogen towards the back on the red one. I just have a hydrogen towards the back. Okay, So are you ready to eliminate? Yet? We have to ask ourselves one more question. Now that we know all of our beta protons, which is three. How many of them could actually react in an e two reaction using the Antico plane or rule? Remember, you always have to think of that rule. The answer is two of these could react. I could eliminate in the green direction with this one right there. And I could also eliminate in the red direction using that one right there. The reason is because my chlorine is facing towards the front so I can Onley eliminate with the hydrogen that's facing towards the back. Okay, so now that I know that, let's go ahead and draw one of the mechanisms, we don't have to draw both. Let's just draw one of them and then predict the products. So the mechanism would be three arrows, just like it always is. Let's say I'm taking off the red age. Then what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna dump my electrons into the bond between the Alpha and the beta, and then I'm gonna kick out my CEO. Okay, So what that means is I'm gonna have to different products possible. I'm gonna have a products possible where I eliminate where I just did. So it would be a dull bond right there with now. No seal. I don't to draw that. And a methyl group facing down like that. Now, why is it important that I drew my metal group on a stick? Because remember, now this is tribunal plainer. If I draw it on a wedge, that would look like I have no clue what I'm doing. Okay, I would kind of look like an organic nube. And you don't wanna look like a nube when you're trying to get points from your professor. So that's the way we would draw that product. Obviously, I would have my cl negative leaving group, but there's also another product I could have gotten. The other product would have been if I eliminated up to the green hydrogen and that would have given me a product that looks like this adult bond there. And let me just straighten that out a little bit. and that method group would still be on the wedge. Why am I drawing it on the wedge here? Because that carbon is still tetra hydro because it still has an H on it. So that is a carbon with four different groups around it, so that one should be drawn as a tetra hydro. All right, so now we've drawn are two different products. Are they both going performed in equal amounts? No, It turns out that site's rule explains. Just look down here that we will always favor the mawr substituted thermal dynamically stable products. Now what the hell does thermal dynamically stable mean? I know that whenever you bring, like, thermal dynamics or kinetics, things get confusing. It just means overall which one's gonna have the least energy? Which one is gonna be the overall most stable at the end. But guess what? We know how to figure this out because we can just use the ALC instability rules to determine that. So out of these two double bonds, which of them is gonna be more stable in which one of them is less stable? What do you think this is like its own question? Well, this one here is Try substituted. This one here is Di Substituted. Okay, So which one is gonna be the overall? More stable product? Red Red is gonna be more stable than green. Which one is the sites of product? Red? Okay, because sites of is the more stable one. This one's the less stable. It's Hoffman. Okay, So instead of saying less stable, more stable from now on, I'm just gonna be using the words Zaitsev and Hoffman, because guess what? Those are just synonyms of the less stable and more stable. Just like something Hoffman. I could just use those words. Okay, So now we have to figure out which one is major and which one is minor. Which one I'm gonna form in Higher Mountain. The other. And what sites of your explains is that I'm gonna favor the sites of product. Okay, So that means that this is gonna be a major product, and this is gonna be my minor product. Okay. Does that mean that I only get one of these? No, I still get both, but I'm gonna get a lot more of the red and a lot less of the green. Okay. Now, sometimes your professor may ask a question that just says, Give the major product for the reaction. If they're asking for major product, then you would just draw red. But if you're professor asks, give all the products, then you would draw both of them. Does that make sense? But many times, especially in multiple choice exams. If you have any multiple choice component many times your professor is just gonna say, draw the major product or select the major product. If you're doing online homework and says, Select the major product, it would be this one. Okay, if you're just checking it out, different resource is online. This would be the more stable, more favorite product. Awesome guys. So Zeit says. Rules pretty easy, right? We just use the number of our groups to figure out which ones more stable, which ones less stable, select the more stable one.

